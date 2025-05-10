‘Another Barbarism’ – Peter Obi Reacts As Gunmen Kill 30 In Fresh Imo Attack

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has condemned the recent killing of scores of people in Imo State.

Taking to his official 𝕏 handle on Saturday, May 10, the former Governor of Anambra State expressed sadness over the killing of about 30 people in Imo by unknown gunmen.

Obi described the development as barbaric amid a series of killings across the country.

He urged the government to take decisive action towards protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

Obi said: “Again, we have been confronted with another senseless killing in the country, this time in Imo state, where about 30 people were murdered by gunmen.

“This marks yet another level of embarrassing barbarism in a society already battling an unprecedented level of insecurity. Violent killings, horror and fear have continued to define our daily lives in our nation.

“This inhuman act must be condemned by all. We cannot expect to build a responsible society of humans when we continually desecrate human life without provocation. Such a level of violence and criminality must not continue to have a place in our nation.”

“These recurring attacks, violence and killing are a poignant reminder of our collective failure as a nation, gradually losing sense of the sanctity of life and becoming accustomed to terror. The time is now to break this ugly trend of senseless killings in our nation.

“The government must, at this point, rise up to its duties of protection of lives and property. Nigerians cannot continue to live in fear for their lives. Such a level of insecurity is not only inimical to human development but also hinders economic growth and development.

“I urge the government to investigate, arrest and bring the perpetrators of this mayhem to book. I extend my sincere condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in this very tragic occurrence. May God grant them eternal rest,” he added.