AMVCA 2025: Iyo Prosper Beats Taaooma, Brain Jotter To Win Best Content Creator Award

Digital content sensation, Iyo Prosper, has won the Best Digital Content Creator award at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Naija News reports that the award, which is one of the most keenly contested categories at this year’s ceremony, also featured digital trailblazers like Jide ‘Pounds’ Ibitoye (Jide Pounds), Dorcas Ariyiike Owolagba (Ariyiike Dimples), and Elozonam.

Iyo Prosper’s viral content, ‘We Listen We Don’t Judge’, Bible Edition, edged out other nominees, including Taaooma and Brain Jotter.

Prosper is an actor and digital Christian content creator popularly known for his unique storytelling and expression of Bible stories and characters from a Nigerian point of view (POV).

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian celebrity, Pretty Mike has pulled up to 2025 AMVCA red carpet in what can only be described as a full-on metallic ensemble that looked straight out of a Marvel movie

While other celebrities were dressed in tuxedos and sequins, Pretty Mike arrived in full on body armor which he calls “Andromeda in exosuit”.

The silver-toned, sculpted suit clung to his body with a futuristic silhouette, drawing every eye on the carpet. It was bold, bizarre, and very much on-brand for someone who’s built a name off making grand, controversial entrances.