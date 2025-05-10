Afenifere Calls For Suspension Of SGF, George Akume Over Corruption Allegations

A prominent Yoruba socio-political organisation, the Afenifere, has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately suspend the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, over serious corruption allegations reportedly coordinated by his aide, Torhile Uchi.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently arrested and interrogated Uchi, a Senior Special Assistant to the President, attached to the office of the SGF.

However, Afenifere claims the case has not progressed, attributing this lack of action to the alleged interference and influence of Senator Akume, who is suspected of attempting to cover up his involvement in the case.

In a strongly worded statement signed by the factional publicity secretary of Afenifere, Bayo Adenuga, the group has called on President Tinubu to demonstrate his commitment to fighting corruption by suspending Akume to allow for an independent and unbiased investigation into the corruption case.

“It is unacceptable that verifiable cases of corruption, such as the one supervised by the SGF and his aide, will be swept under the carpet during the tenure of an administration that has sworn to fight corruption to a standstill,” the statement read.

The group further demanded the suspension of Akume, asserting that it would allow for a full, free, and comprehensive investigation into the corruption allegations, which include the uncovering of an ₦80 billion money laundering scheme allegedly facilitated by Akume and his aide.

Afenifere has also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the EFCC to update the public on the progress of the investigation. Failure to do so, the group warns, will lead to nationwide protests from the Yoruba nation and all anti-corruption advocates.

“An ₦80 billion crime of money laundering uncovered by the EFCC using taxpayers’ money cannot be allowed to slip away like that. We demand accountability,” the statement continued.

Afenifere reminded President Tinubu that, compared to the case involving the former SGF Babachir Lawal, whose scandal was relatively minor, Akume’s involvement in this large-scale corruption case required swift and decisive action.

The group warned that this case is a litmus test for the EFCC, stressing that the agency must not be seen as a “toothless bulldog that barks without consequences.” It also emphasised that Nigerians are watching closely to see how the case unfolds.

Afenifere concluded by reaffirming its support for President Tinubu’s administration and its anti-corruption agenda. However, the group emphasised that the President must not appear to condone corruption among his aides and appointees, as this could tarnish the credibility of the administration’s fight against corruption.

“Let us remind you, Mr. President, that as a group that supports your administration’s anti-corruption drive, we owe you a duty to always cooperate with you to prosecute corrupt elements, no matter how highly placed they might be,” the statement concluded.