‘Abure Is The Former National Chairman Of Labour Party’ – Usman

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Nenadi Usman has claimed that the non-recognition of Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) signals the end of impunity within the party.

This statement comes in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment, which left both parties, Abure’s camp and the party leadership, awaiting INEC’s interpretation of the ruling.

While Abure continues to claim that INEC has recognised him as the LP’s national chairman, the electoral body has publicly distanced itself from these assertions. INEC clarified that it has not reinstated Abure as the party’s legitimate leader.

Abure, who was once a prominent figure in the Labour Party, has faced significant opposition within the party. He has continued to claim that his leadership position has been acknowledged by INEC, a claim that the electoral body has firmly rejected.

In a statement released on Friday, Nenadi Usman condemned Abure’s actions, calling them “desperate” and “illegitimate.” She labelled his attempts to claim leadership as “a gross insult to the intelligence of Nigerians.”

“Mr. Julius Abure is the former National Chairman of the Labour Party. His tenure and legitimacy have long expired, and no amount of manipulation, media propaganda, or unauthorized press briefings can resurrect a dead mandate,” Usman stated.

Usman also accused Abure and his supporters of spreading misinformation and trying to hijack the party for personal gain. She emphasised that the LP is not a personal enterprise, but a platform built on democratic ideals and values.

“It is laughable and insulting that Mr. Abure and his clique continue to parade themselves as leaders without legal standing, moral credibility, or institutional backing. The Labour Party belongs to the people, not a cabal,” Usman added.

Usman reaffirmed that the Labour Party stands for integrity, transparency, and adherence to the rule of law. She made it clear that the party would not condone any form of brigandage or backdoor efforts to seize power.