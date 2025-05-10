2027: ‘How Does Atiku’s Potential Candidacy Affect The Price Of Garri, Rice, Tomatoes’ – Ibe

The Media Adviser to former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has addressed the recent calls for Atiku to drop his 2027 presidential ambition, asserting that the opinions of critics are entitled but do not diminish his principal’s right to pursue his political goals.

Naija News understands that prominent figures such as former spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, have urged Atiku to step aside and not contest in the 2027 election.

Reacting to these calls, Ibe, in an interview with Vanguard, defended Atiku’s right to continue pursuing his presidential ambition.

He said, “Those who argue that His Excellency should not run are entitled to their opinion. Let them present their preferred candidate, support that candidate, and mobilise resources for their campaign. That is the essence of democracy — sometimes messy, but it allows people to express their choices freely. His Excellency will not stand in their way.”

Ibe expressed concern over the attempts to discourage Atiku from running. He questioned, “I find it troubling to ask a man to abandon his aspirations. How would (Hakeem) Baba-Ahmed have felt if Atiku Abubakar had asked him not to accept his advisory role to Tinubu? I suspect he would have been deeply disappointed.”

He emphasised, “No individual has the right to deny another the opportunity to pursue their aspirations.”

Redirecting the conversation, Ibe highlighted that the debate surrounding Atiku’s candidacy was not the root cause of Nigeria’s challenges.

He said, “Atiku Abubakar’s decision to run or not is not the root of Nigeria’s problems. The real issue is the incompetent and clueless administration currently in power. The coalition’s goal is to create a platform strong enough to reclaim and rebuild the country. That is where the focus of well-meaning Nigerians should lie.”

Ibe further pointed out that the political rivalry should not distract from the pressing economic issues. He asked, “How does Atiku’s potential candidacy affect the price of garri, rice, tomatoes, or onions? It doesn’t.”