2027: Cry Online From Now Till Tomorrow, Tinubu Will Still Win – Adeyanju To Netizens

Lawyer and socio-political commentator, Deji Adeyanju has said that no amount of social media talk can stop President Bola Tinubu from winning the 2027 election.

Speaking via Facebook on Friday, he argued that the President would win his re-election in 2027 unless the opposition presents a united front to challenge him at the polls.

The Convener of Concerned Nigerians said opposition leaders, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, and their supporters must stop bickering for the opposition coalition aimed at ousting Tinubu from power in 2027 to emerge.

He insisted that removing Tinubu from the seat of power would be a difficult task even with a united opposition.

According to him, “There’s nothing anyone will say on social media that will stop Tinubu from winning second term except Atiku, Obi and all opposition leaders and their supporters unite quickly and stop insulting & fighting each other.

“Even at that, the election still have to be like a revolution for them to win.

“Without this, cry online from now till tomorrow, praise Atiku and Obi to high heaven, Tinubu will still win.”

Meanwhile, the legal team of social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), had stated that Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) was not involved in his recent arrest in Abuja.

Some netizens had earlier alleged that the bank played a role because VDM had visited a branch to complain about alleged unauthorised transactions from his mother’s account.

However, addressing the allegations via social media a human rights lawyer on VDM’s legal team, Deji Adeyanju dismissed the claims.

He said, “There is no connection between GTBank and the arrest of my client.

“It happened in an entirely different location and was conducted by state actors.”

He clarified that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested VDM in Area 3, hours after his bank visit.