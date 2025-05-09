You Tamed Atlantic Ocean, You Will Fix Nigeria – Soludo Tells Tinubu

The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has said Anambra people and Nigerians believe in President Bola Tinubu’s capacity to solve the country’s challenges.

Naija News reports that Governor Soludo said the President’s capacity to fix the Lagos axis of the Atlantic Ocean from flooding over the state’s communities as governor showed he would fix the nation’s problems as president.

He stated this on Thursday while he welcomed Tinubu who was in the state to commission some projects executed by the Governor.

Soludo noted that the President inherited a very bad economy from his predecessor but has demonstrated a commitment to fix the economy.

He stressed that while much work remains to be done, President Tinubu, in two years, has put important policies to better the nation’s economy.

“We are here also to celebrate you, Mr. President, and we will demonstrate our appreciation shortly. Thank you for all the hard work you put in to move Anambra and Nigeria forward. We know the state of Nigerian economy with all its unsustainable dysfunctionalities when you assumed office. You had the courage to tame the Atlantic Ocean in Lagos and now, you are systematically getting the economy to work again. There is still a lot of work ahead but there is no doubt that in less than two years, important building blocks are already falling into place. We urge you to stay the course, Mr. President,” he said.

He further lauded the President for appointing Bianca Ojukwu, the wife of late Biafra leader, Odumegwu Ojukwu, as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

“Many thanks also for appointing many Ndi Anambra into your administration, especially the appointment of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Bianca Ojukwu and MD, Southeast Development Commission, Mark Okoye,” he added.