You Are Killing Your Image – LP Reps Tells Abure

Three Labour Party (LP) members of the House of Representatives have advised the party’s factional chairman, Julius Abure, to desist from causing chaos in the party.

Naija News reported that Abure’s faction of Labour Party announced the suspension of Governor Alex Otti, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senator Ireti Kingibe, and the Secretary of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, Darlington Nwokocha.

Also suspended were Ogbaru Reps member, Afam Ogene; Ojo Reps member, Seyi Sowunmi and Isuikwato/Umuneochi Reps member, Amobi Ogah.

In a statement on Friday, Ogene, Sowunmi, and Ogah urged Abure to save his image and integrity.

The three lawmakers noted that Abure has not in any way contributed to the progress of the Labour Party.

It read: “From yesterday’s overreach of himself and his band of jesters, it is now evidently clear to everyone who has followed recent events in the Labour Party. A political party is set up for the specific goal of participating in the democratic process, especially the contestation for power.

“Since the Peter Obi effect of 2023, what has Abure and his gang of undertakers done to enhance the fortunes of the party? In fact, we challenge him and his cohorts to name one single individual of note that they have attracted to the party since 2023.

“From Kogi to Bayelsa, Ondo to Edo, what Abure has done is lead the party to disastrous outcomes. The last time around, it was announcing the sack and replacement of Hon. Ogene as caucus leader, but when that didn’t work, he has resorted to contriving a fake suspension order.”

“Abure has appointed himself as a willing undertaker for the destruction of the soul of the party but ironically, he is only supervising the burial plan of his image and integrity as a public servant and political leader. We wish him well.”