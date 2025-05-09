Xabi Alonso Confirms Bayer Leverkusen Exit

Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso, has confirmed he will step down from his role at the end of the current season amid links with Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso made this announcement during a pre-match press conference ahead of Leverkusen’s clash with Borussia Dortmund.

“The club and I have mutually agreed that these next two games will be my last as Bayer Leverkusen manager,” Alonso told reporters, ending months of speculation about his future.

Alonso, who took over in October 2022, leaves behind a remarkable legacy at the German club. In 139 matches, he secured 89 wins, 31 draws, and only 18 losses, boasting a win rate of 64.4%.

His tenure has been historic, with Leverkusen winning the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal, and the German Super Cup under his guidance.

The 42-year-old Spaniard is now widely expected to return to Real Madrid as a coach, a club he spent five years as a player.

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Alonso’s move to the Spanish giants is in its final stages, with contracts ready and both clubs aligned on the transition.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, are already preparing for life after Alonso, having initiated the search for a new head coach ahead of the pre-season break.