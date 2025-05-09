‘What A Betrayal’ – APC Chieftain, Ozigbo Blasts Soludo Over Tinubu’s Visit To Anambra

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, has tackled Governor Charles Soludo over President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state to commission projects.

Naija News reports that Ozigbo, in a statement via his X handle after Tinubu’s visit, said bringing the President to commission a handful of ‘overhyped’ projects in the state does not mask Soludo’s failure.

The APC chieftain said Soludo has no single achievement since he became governor in the past three years, stressing that Tinubu’s visit is a glaring theatre of missed priorities, misplaced ambitions, and media optics masquerading as progress.

Ozigbo also claimed that Soludo displayed an act of political cowardice after reportedly telling members of his party to ignore their branded clothing over fear that it may stain the party’s image before Tinubu.

The statement read, “Governance is not a film trick. Governance is not about cutting ribbons on facades while the foundation rots.

“In over three years in office, Governor Soludo has delivered zero public housing, zero real investment inflow, and zero structural transformation of our economy.

“Instead of addressing the escalating cost of living, the housing crisis in Awka, the crumbling infrastructure across LGAs, or the deepening insecurity that has made daily life a gamble, the Governor has chosen to showcase an amusement park. This facility should rightly have been left to private investors in a healthy economic climate.

“Just to be clear, most civil servants in Awka — the same people whose taxes fund this carnival — cannot afford to live in the city. A two-bedroom flat goes for ₦1.3 million a year. Transportation is unreliable. Social services are patchy. And public trust in the APGA-led government is rapidly eroding.

“If Governor Soludo had taken insecurity seriously from the start of his tenure, if he had matched his rhetoric with decisive action, there would be no need for state-funded distractions like a “funpark” to ease public frustration.

“We don’t need distractions — we need direction. What critical social problem does this park solve? Hunger? Unemployment? Fear?

“And now, in an act of political cowardice, he has reportedly ordered APGA members not to wear party-branded clothing to today’s event, fearing it may stain the party’s image before the President and the public. What a betrayal. If your policies are strong and your house is in order, why hide your colours?

“Dear Gov. Soludo, let me say this, directly and without apology: Bringing the President to commission a handful of overhyped projects does not mask your failure. It doesn’t put food on the table. It doesn’t create jobs. And it certainly doesn’t fool Ndi Anambra.”