VIDEO: ‘China Is Using One-party System,’ – Ganduje Speaks On Nigeria Becoming One-party State

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has said it is not entirely out of place for Nigeria to become a one-party state.

The former Governor of Kano State made this remark while interacting with journalists on Friday after leading some APC chieftains and three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators from Kebbi State to a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the PDP chieftains met with the Nigerian leader to declare their intent to join the ruling APC.

Addressing journalists about the wave of defection into the APC and speculations of Nigeria becoming a one-party state, Ganduje said: “Almost every week in the Senate, House of Representatives, you see members of other political parties decamping into a party. So we came here so that Mr. President will bless this resolution.

“And Mr. President has graciously blessed this resolution. And by Tuesday, I urge you to go and see what is happening in the chambers.”

Responding further on the several warnings by Nigerian leaders against a one-party state and whether that is the wish of the APC, Ganduje said: “One-party state, you see, if one-party state is a wish and blessing to Nigeria, one-party state is not by force. One-party state is by negotiation. It’s by other political parties seeing the effect of the positive governance of our party.

“If they decide to come into our party willingly, I think there’s nothing like that. There’s nothing with that. Today, democratic China is one of the most strong countries in the world.

“And it’s a one-party system. We are not saying that we are working for one-party system. But if that is the wish of Nigerians, we cannot quarrel with that.”

“You know they say too many cooks spoil the soup. Too many political parties spoil governance,” the APC national chairman reiterated.

Watch the video clip below: