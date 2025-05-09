Vatican Announces Date For Inauguration Of Pope Leo XIV

The Vatican has announced that the inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV will take place on Sunday, May 18.

Naija News reports that the inauguration mass would take place at St Peter’s Square and several world and religious leaders are expected to be in attendance.

Following the inauguration mass, Pope Leo will meet with journalists on Monday and with diplomats accredited to the Holy See the following Friday, the Vatican added.

The Pontiff’s first general audience will be on Wednesday, May 21, and he will meet with top Vatican officials known as members of the Roman Curia on May 24.

It would be recalled that Cardinals on Thursday, elected Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th leader of the Catholic Church.

Brought to Rome by Pope Francis in 2023 to lead the powerful Vatican office that oversees bishop appointments globally, the 69-year-old Chicago native is now the leader of the Catholic Church.

What makes Prevost particularly intriguing is his dual identity: while American by birth, he has lived most of his ecclesiastical life in Peru, where he became a citizen in 2015 and served for years as a bishop and then archbishop of Chiclayo. This Latin American connection helps soften the long-held taboo against electing an American pope, given the global dominance of the U.S. on the political stage.

A humble Augustinian at heart, Prevost has kept a notably low profile since arriving in Rome, even as his influence has quietly grown. Twice elected as the top leader of the Augustinian order, his leadership was recognized early by Francis, who appointed him to the Pontifical Commission for Latin America and later to oversee bishop nominations — one of the most critical responsibilities in the Church.