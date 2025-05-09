UEFA Europa League Top Scorers Ahead Of Manchester United Vs Tottenham Final

Three players currently share the title of joint-top scorers in the UEFA Europa League (UEL), following the end of the semi-final second leg fixtures on Thursday night, May 8.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Bodø/Glimt’s Kasper Høgh, and Olympiacos’ Ayoub El Kaabi have all netted an impressive seven goals in their respective campaigns, ahead of the Europa League final.

In the semi-finals on Thursday, Manchester United showcased their dominance by overcoming Athletic Club with a commanding 4-1 victory at Old Trafford despite suffering the first blow of the game.

This win ensured their qualification for the final, culminating in a convincing 7-1 aggregate score over the two-legged tie.

On the other side of the bracket, Tottenham Hotspur secured their spot in the final by defeating Bodø/Glimt 2-0, which brought their aggregate score to 5-1 over the two legs.

The highly anticipated final will see Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur on May 21, promising an exciting clash between two English big names.

Below are the Europa League’s highest goalscorers so far this season:

7 goals: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos), Kasper Høgh (Bodø/Glimt)

6 goals: Václav Černý, Youssef En-Nesyri, Malick Fofana, Rasmus Højlund, Victor Osimhen, Samu, and Barnabás Varga

5 goals: Mikel Oyarzabal, Dominic Solanke, Kenneth Taylor, Iñaki Williams, Nico Williams, and Yunus Akgün