Tragedy As Speaker Abbas Loses Family Member

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has lost one of his mothers-in-law, Hajiya Rahmatu Bello Mukaddas.

Naija News reports that Abbas’ mother-in-law died on Thursday night at age 85.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi, disclosed that the deceased, who is the Speaker’s first wife’s mother, was buried at the Tukur-Tukur cemetery in Zaria after Jumma’at prayers on Friday.

The Chief Whip of the House, Usman Bello Kumo, Minority Whip, Hon. Ali Isa and some district heads from the Zazzau Emirate, clerics, among many others, joined Abbas to attend the burial.

The Speaker described the late Hajiya Rahmatu as a woman of virtue who was a mother to all, noting that she spent her life uplifting the lives of others.

Speaker Abbas prayed to Allah (SWT) to accept the soul of the late Hajiya Rahmatu Bello Mukaddas and make Jannatul Firdaus her final abode.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of our mother, Hajiya Rahmatu Bello Mukaddas, who was more than a mother-in-law to me.

“She lived a virtuous life worthy of emulation. Not only was she a peacemaker, she was also a symbol of unity. She lives behind a legacy of selflessness, tolerance, and love.”