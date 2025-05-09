Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 9th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 9th May, 2025

The Senate on Thursday, passed the remaining tax reform bills submitted to the lawmakers by the government of President Bola Tinubu.

It would be recalled that the Senate had on Wednesday, passed two out of the four bills, and the remaining two have now been passed today.

Naija News reports that the bills will go through harmonization in the Senate and House of Representatives joint committee and then transition to President Tinubu to be signed into law.

The four tax reform bills passed are the joint revenue board establishment bill, the Nigeria revenue service establishment bill, the Nigeria tax administration bill and the Nigeria tax bill.

The four executive bills seek to transform and modernise the tax system in Nigeria.

The identity of the new leader of the Catholic church to replace the late Pope Francis has been revealed.

Naija News reports that cardinals on Thursday evening selected the 267th leader of the Catholic Church.

White smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel, the signal that cardinals have chosen a new pope on the second day of the conclave.

During the papal conclave, the cardinals were barred from leaving or having any contact with the outside world as they selected the next leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, a 73-year-old Frenchman born in Morocco, made the announcement of a new Pope.

Cardinal Mamberti was expected to announce this unless he himself was elected pope.

Announcing the new Pope, Dominique said: “I announce to you a great joy, We have a Pope. The most eminent and the reverend Robert Francis.”

Cardinal Robert Prevost is the new pope as elected by the Conclave.

The new Pope has taken the name “Pope Leo XIV”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied taking a final decision on the leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Specifically, INEC denied recognizing any specific persons as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP).

It also said it is yet to reach a final decision on the National Secretary position of the PDP.

The electoral body added that it is yet to reach a decision regarding the disputes within the Labour Party.

The position of INEC was made known in a statement released on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, following the emergence of a report that the electoral body has reinstated Julius Abure and Umar Farouk Ibrahim as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP) respectively based on information from its website.

It also claimed INEC has recognized Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the PDP.

However, Oyekanmi refuted media reports suggesting it had acknowledged specific individuals as the National officers of the two affected parties.

He clarified that the names on the website had been uploaded prior to the recent Supreme Court ruling on affairs in the parties, and INEC is still studying the position of the apex court.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has advised the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi to resolve the internal issues in his party before commenting on national issues.

He questioned how it is possible to resolve the crisis of Boko Haram and other national issues while the crisis in the LP remain unsolved.

Akpabio stated this while responding to Obi’s recent comments that the “labour of our heroes past is all in vain.”

Obi, in his tribute on Wednesday during the Memorial Lecture and Day of Tribute for Edwin Clark in Abuja expressed concern about the current state of Nigeria, stating that the sacrifices of past leaders such as General Gowon and former President Jonathan were in vain.

However, speaking on Thursday, during the Valedictory Session in honour of the late politician, Akpabio asserted that while social media can be a tool for communication, it is largely unregulated and often used to sow division.

He urged Obi and other presidential aspirants to first resolve their party issues before focusing on the national stage.

Nigeria has paid back all its outstanding debts owed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and exited the list of debtors to the organization.

Naija News reports that as of 2023, Nigeria’s IMF debt stood at $1.61 billion. However, through a repayment plan initiated by the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the debt steadily declined, reaching $472 million by January 2025, and has now been fully paid off as of May 2025.

This development was confirmed in the latest report from the IMF website, which shows Nigeria is no longer included on the list of nations indebted to the IMF.

The debt-free status of Nigeria was also confirmed by the Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Digital Engagement and Strategy, O’tega Ogra, via a statement released on his 𝕏 account.

In the statement, Ogra confirmed that Nigeria has officially cleared all its legacy debt with the IMF.

The presidential aide added that the development is a signal of discipline, reform, and strategic reset by the Tinubu-Shettima administration in restructuring Nigeria’s finances.

The Federal Government has explained why it has not yet extradited self-styled Prime Minister of Biafra, Simon Ekpa, who was arrested in Finland.

According to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Ekpa’s alleged offences cross national borders and require legal proceedings in Finland before he can be handed over to Nigerian authorities.

In a statement on Thursday, Fagbemi clarified that Ekpa’s arrest was a result of violations of both Finnish and Nigerian laws, and Finland has the right to address those violations first before releasing him to Nigeria.

Naija News reports that he assured that once the Finnish authorities conclude their legal action, Ekpa will be handed over to Nigeria for prosecution.

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage, has sparked dating speculations with American singer, Usher Raymond after the duo were captured doing the 30-second challenge in London.

Naija News reports that Usher brought Tiwa Savage out as a surprise guest at his ‘Past Present Future’ tour stop at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday night, and the crowd went wild after he brought the sensational singer to perform her hit song, ‘Somebody’s Son’.

At the afterparty, the duo were captured doing the 30-second challenge, a clip of which has now gone viral.

Usher Raymond challenged Savage to freestyle for 30 seconds, and during her freestyle, she spoke about the singer having feelings for her.

She freestyled, “I’m a little drunk! But it’s alright. I think I’m drunk enough, I think I’m drunk enough. Are you drunk enough? Usher, are you drunk enough? Listen, he loves me,” amid cheers from the crowd.”

Veteran Fuji musician, General Ayinla Kollington, has dismissed rumours of a sour relationship with his colleague, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as Kwam1 or K1 De Ultimate.

Naija News reports that Kollington, in an interview on Tejubabyface show, said Kwam1 is his son, despite the fame and wealth.

He dismissed the speculation that his fight with Kwam1 was due to his failure to visit him after his mother’s passing.

Kollington also shared a heartwarming story about how Kwam1 helped mend his relationship with the late Fuji pioneer, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, after the singer’s mother died.

According to Kollington, Kwam1 encouraged him to reach out to Barrister, reminding him of the support Barrister had shown during Kollington’s own mother’s passing.

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria and Senegal are set to clash in the quarter-final stage of the 2025 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations.

Senegal secured their place in the last eight after a convincing 2-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in their final group match earlier today, May 8. The defending champions finished second in Group C, trailing the Black Satellites of Ghana.

The encounter between Senegal and the Flying Eagles of Nigeria will take place at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, next Monday, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. Nigerian time.

This matchup promises to be an intense rivalry, as the two teams last met at the Under-20 AFCON two years ago, where Senegal narrowly emerged victorious with a 1-0 scoreline.

The stakes are high for both teams, as the winner of this quarter-final clash will not only advance to the semi-finals but will also secure a coveted spot at the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, which will be held in Chile later this year.

Three English clubs—Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the finals of two European club competitions tonight, May 8.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea secured a 1–0 victory over Swedish side Djurgården, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scoring the decisive goal in the 38th minute.

This result sealed a dominant 5–1 aggregate win for the Blues, who now look poised to end their European campaign on a high note.

Meanwhile, Manchester United delivered a commanding 4–1 win over Spain’s Athletic Club at Old Trafford to book their place in the Europa League final.

Tottenham Hotspur also booked their place in the Europa League final with a 2–0 away win over Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt.

Goals from Dominic Solanke (63′) and Pedro Porro (69′) ensured a comfortable finish for Spurs, wrapping up a 5–1 aggregate result.

