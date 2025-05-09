Tinubu’s Peaceful Visit Reaffirms Anambra’s Safety — Police Commissioner

The Anambra State Police Command has declared that President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to the state stands as proof of the prevailing peace and safety across the region.

This was made known by the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, in a statement released on Friday in Awka by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

President Tinubu’s official visit included the commissioning of key projects such as the Anambra State Government House, Solution Fun City, the Governor’s Lodge, and the Presidential Lodge.

He also inaugurated the Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies and Diplomacy Centre at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Commending the residents of Anambra for their cooperation, Orutugu applauded the level of community support extended to the security agencies throughout the high-profile visit.

“The hosting of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Awka further confirms that Anambra state is safe for residents and visitors,” the Commissioner affirmed.

He stressed the importance of proactive measures in handling security matters, stating that giving priority to coordination and collaboration among agencies is essential to achieving a secure environment for everyone.

Orutugu also praised the efforts and synergy demonstrated by police officers and other security operatives, highlighting their continued dedication to maintaining peace and order across the state.