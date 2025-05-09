Tinubu Will Have Landslide Victory If Opposition Fails To Form Coalition – Shehu Sani

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Shehu Sani has stated that it is impossible for a single presidential candidate to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

He argued that Tinubu would experience a landslide victory at the polls if the coalition led by former president Atiku Abubakar fails.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 9th Senate, argued that it is impossible to remove a ruling party from power without a coalition.

He said none of the parties can individually defeat Tinubu if he decides to contest the next presidential election.

He said, “There is no way you can evict a ruling party without a coalition. It’s only on that basis that the coalition that the opposition political parties can sacrifice their own individual and narrow political interests and ambition for the general good of democracy in the country.

“We can have a coalition, and how that is possible is the issue. So far, the SDP said they are not interested in coalition. The PDP said they are not interested in coalition, and the Labor Party seems to be flying alone, and the NNPP says they are not interested in coalition. And if the opposition parties will go to the battle without an alliance, merger or any form of coalition, there is no doubt about it, that APC will have a landslide victory in the 2027 election.

“But if they come together, they will win many seats and will make a very strong impact in the political realm. They lost the 2023 election because of lack of unity, and they are likely to lose this election if they refuse to come together. If the opposition parties refuse to come together and form an alliance or coalition, it is a done deal for us (APC).”

Sani further pointed out that Nigerian political parties do not have strong ideological leanings which is why defections are happening without any consequences.

“Parties are simply vehicles for people to realize their own political ambitions. If you look at all the manifestos of the party, they all look alike. So, anybody can move from any party to another party without losing anything. And the only thing is that the party differs from each other by their names and not by their own ideology or philosophy.

“If a party is shut down against you, there’s no way you can continue to function in that party. So, it is not the problem of Asiwaju to protect opposition party and to make sure that people don’t migrate away from them, it is the opposition party themselves that need to convince and protect their members from moving to other political parties”, he said.

Senator Sani also explained that more defections to the APC were likely because of the internal crisis ravaging the main opposition parties.