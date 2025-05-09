Tinubu Receives Qatari High-Level Delegation To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, hosted a high-level delegation from the State of Qatar at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, marking a significant step in the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations.

Naija News gathered that the delegation, which arrived shortly after the Jumaat prayer, was led by Abdulla Saad Al Rumaihi, a special envoy of the Amir of Qatar.

The delegation included several prominent figures, such as Mohammed Bin Thamer Al Thani, Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan Bin AbdulAziz, and the Qatari Ambassador to Nigeria, Ali Ghanem Al-Hajri.

The visit is expected to focus on economic cooperation, investment opportunities, and enhancing strategic partnerships between Nigeria and Qatar.

President Tinubu was joined by key members of his administration, including Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; and Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite.

Though the specific details of the discussions were not immediately disclosed, the visit is viewed as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s economic and political relationships with Gulf nations.

The dialogue is expected to bolster investment, trade, and cooperation on critical issues, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, energy, and security.