Tinubu Commends Troops In Kebbi For Bravery In Fight Against Banditry

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his heartfelt appreciation to military personnel stationed in Kebbi State for their unwavering bravery and commitment in tackling the threat posed by the notorious “Lakurawa” bandits.

Delivering the President’s message during a media briefing in Birnin Kebbi, Minister of Defence Muhammad Abubakar Badaru revealed that he was in the state alongside a delegation of security professionals from the Office of the National Security Adviser to carry out a detailed review of the region’s security condition.

As part of his visit, Badaru engaged in strategic discussions with commanders at the 1 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Dukku Barracks, before proceeding to the Government House for a high-level meeting with Governor Nasir Idris.

Badaru stated that President Tinubu conveyed personal gratitude to both the state governor and the armed forces for their efforts, which have notably strengthened peace and stability across Kebbi.

Highlighting the progress made, the minister said that enhanced security had enabled local farmers to return to their agricultural activities, resulting in successful harvests.

He also applauded the state governor’s resolve in supporting security measures, adding, “I know the situation in Kebbi prior to his ascension to power with regards to insecurity, and what we have now is a remarkable turnaround.”