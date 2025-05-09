‘There Must Be So Much To Hide’ — Utomi Slams APC’s Fear Of Civic Engagement

Renowned political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, has come down hard on the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the ruling party of being terrified of public scrutiny following its reaction to his unveiling of a shadow cabinet.

Utomi, who recently launched the ‘Big Tent Coalition Shadow Government’ as a form of alternative civic engagement, was labelled an “intellectual drama king” by APC spokesperson Felix Morka.

But the professor wasted no time in firing back, taking to social media platform 𝕏 to express his disappointment and disbelief.

“Many years ago, Felix Morka sat in the back of my car with me as the driver sped to appointments,” Utomi recalled. “His mission was to urge me to do some of the things I am doing today. Now I am a drama king. Many playwrights would like that title. Think I love it. Will not dignify him with response.”

Utomi criticised the ruling party’s response, suggesting that their nervousness points to a deeper issue. “Wow. There must be so much to hide, scrutiny frightens them. How did we sink so low?” he wrote.

He also lamented the level of panic from the government over what he described as basic civic action. “I have never seen a democratic government panic so much because citizens are getting together to make rational requests of how they are carrying out the agency function,” he said.

According to Utomi, a more mature and confident administration would have embraced the shadow cabinet as a sign of democratic progress.

“If Abuja people were smart, their response to the shadow cabinet would have been to say that as true democrats they welcome scrutiny and opening up of the public sphere to a robust marketplace of ideas,” he stated. “Even those who thought the worst of the state of our democracy are shocked at the panic.”