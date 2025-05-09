Sexual Harassment: Natasha Reacts As Akpabio Takes Legal Action Over Mockery Apology Letter

The suspended senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has denied violating the court orders restraining her from posting on social media and granting interviews over the sexual allegations against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reports that Akpabio, in the suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja and marked CS/384/25, is asking the court to order Senator Natasha to take down the controversial post from all her social media platforms.

Additionally, the Senate President is demanding that the suspended senator issue a formal written apology to be published in at least two widely read national newspapers.

The Senate President also seeks a sworn affidavit verifying that she has complied with the court’s directives.

However, in a counter-affidavit, Natasha stated that the “Satirical Apology Letter” shared via her social media pages neither violated the court order nor referenced any matter subjudice.

She said, “I have seen, read and understood the Motion on Notice dated 5th May 2025 filed by the 3rd Defendant/Applicant and the Affidavit in Support thereof deposed to by one Philemon Garba, and I state that the allegations contained therein are misleading, inaccurate, and do not reflect the true state of affairs.

“That save as are herein expressly admitted, I deny each and every allegation, assertion, conclusion, insinuation, and averment contained in the affidavit in support of the Motion on Notice dated 5th May 2025.

“The facts stated in paragraph 4 of the Applicant’s affidavit in support of the motion under reference are extraneous to the subject matter of this suit. The Applicant’s affidavit consists of conclusions, legal argument, and extraneous facts and is liable to be struck out.

“My Facebook post of 27th April 2025, styled “Satiric al Apology Letter,” neither mentions this action nor references any matter subjudice; it is political satire on patriarchal norms in the legislature and is protected speech under Section 39(1) of the Constitution.

“The post did not (and could not) prejudice these proceedings. No evidence of actual or likely prejudice has been supplied by the Applicant.

“On the 4th day of May 2025, Mr. Monday Ubani, SAN (A counsel to the Applicant) published a Facebook post commenting directly on these proceedings and vilifying me.

“That the instant Molion is borne of malice and intended to harass, intimidate, and scandalise me for exercising my constitutional guaranteed right to fair hearing and to free expression.”