Setback For NULGE As Judge Recuses Himself From Suit Against APC Reinstated Council Officials

The suit filed by the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), seeking a court order to bar APC-reinstated council officials from secretariats, has suffered a significant setback as the presiding judge, Justice Isiaka Adeleke, recused himself from the case.

Justice Adeleke cited a petition written by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Tajudeen Lawal, who accused him of attempting to deliver a judgment in favour of NULGE without giving all parties a fair hearing.

The judge also revealed that another APC chieftain, Sunday Akere, publicly alleged that he was moving to deliver a judgment that could potentially cause chaos in the state.

The judge expressed concern that these allegations from influential political figures had successfully swayed public opinion against the court, making it difficult for him to continue presiding over the case impartially.

He said, “On April 6, 2025, one Hon. Sunday Akere addressed a press conference wherein he alleged that this court was brought to procure a kangaroo judgment to cause chaos in Osun State. Similarly, on April 10, 2025, one Sooko Tajudeen Lawal petitioned the Honourable Chief Judge of Osun, accusing this court of conspiracy with the claimant to procure judgment without hearing from all parties.

“The persons have successfully set public opinion against this court, and in my opinion, justice is rooted in public confidence. And the percentage at times is stronger than reality. I cannot, despite these allegations of bias, proceed to determine the matter, as any outcome would be perceived as biased. If, in the end, a judgment was delivered in favour of party A, the other would say I was bought to deliver it, and if it favoured party B, the other would say I was blackmailed to give the judgment.

“If someone is to be said to be non-partisan, that person is me, as I am accountable to Almighty Allah and the oath of my office. To this end, I shall, in line with the practice of my profession, proceed to disqualify myself from the suit.

“The combined effect of the APC is that I cannot deliver true judgment in this matter, therefore, the file numbered HIK/5/2025 is returned to the Honourable Chief Judge for reassignment.”

The NULGE, on the 3rd of March, 2025 had filed a suit before the court, seeking a declaration and perpetual injunction stopping and restraining APC reinstated council officials from imposing and interfering with the running and affairs of Local Government Councils across the state.

The court however, ruled that the defendants/respondents which includes; All Progressives Congress and its elected officials across the council areas, the Inspector-General of Police, Director-General, DSS, Commandant-General, NSCDC, The Commissioner of Police, Osun State, be served and report of service brought before him on next adjourned date.