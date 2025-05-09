‘Salawa Abeni’s Husband ls Loaning Her From Me, She Remains My Wife’ – Kollington Ayinla

Veteran Fuji musician, General Kollington Ayinla, has insisted that singer Salawa Abeni remains his wife until death, despite her current relationship with another man.

Naija News recalls that the duo separated in 1990 after spending eight years together and having three children.

After three decades of separation, Kollington, during his latest interview with media personality, Teju BabyFace, said Salawa’s present husband is merely loaning her from him.

Speaking about the incident that led to their separation, Kollington explained that their bond remains unbroken, noting that the singer has no child with her current husband.

Kollington added that Salawa Abeni always turned up for whatever he was doing.

When asked what transpired between them, he responded: “That’s how God wants it to be. Salawa has three children with me. She is my wife till the end of life. She’s a celebrity. And just like how women chase after male musicians, is the same way that male fans also chase after female stars. But a woman’s understanding is limited. No matter what I’m doing, she always turns up. She remains my wife. The person she is currently with is only loaning her.”

Meanwhile, Kollington has dismissed rumours of a sour relationship with his colleague, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as Kwam1 or K1 De Ultimate.

Kollington said Kwam1 is his son, despite the fame and wealth.

He dismissed the speculation that his fight with Kwam1 was due to his failure to visit him after his mother’s passing.

Kollington also shared a heartwarming story about how Kwam1 helped mend his relationship with the late Fuji pioneer, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, after the singer’s mother died.

According to Kollington, Kwam1 encouraged him to reach out to Barrister, reminding him of the support Barrister had shown during Kollington’s own mother’s passing.