Real Madrid Plan To Give Carlo Ancelotti “Huge Farewell” This Summer

Real Madrid are set to bid farewell to one of the most decorated managers in their history, Carlo Ancelotti, with plans for a grand send-off already in motion.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who broke the news via 𝕏 earlier today, May 9, Carlo Ancelotti and the club have reached a mutual agreement to part ways following the upcoming El Clásico.

Romano reported: “Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid will part ways with formal exit steps to follow after El Clásico. It’s over.”

The departure, he added, comes without any contractual disputes, as the Italian tactician has posed no resistance regarding his remaining salary for the season.

“No issues on extra-season salary as Ancelotti never created any problems on that”, the transfer expert said.

Real Madrid reportedly intend to honor Ancelotti’s legacy with a “huge farewell,” recognizing his immense contributions to the club. The 64-year-old has won multiple trophies across two spells with Los Blancos, including La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

His exit paves the way for a new chapter at the Bernabéu, with former midfield maestro Xabi Alonso expected to take over as head coach. The highly regarded Spanish manager has impressed with his work at Bayer Leverkusen, and Real Madrid see him as the ideal successor.

“The Italian coach will get a huge farewell as a legend and then… Xabi Alonso, in”, Romano added.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti’s next destination appears set. His longstanding verbal agreement with the Brazilian national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains intact, with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) still expecting him to sign the deal within this month.