PWDs Wade In On Rivers State Emergency Rule, Plans To Engage Fubara, Wike

The Rivers State chapter of the South-South Persons with Disability (PWDs) has asserted that the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu should not extend beyond the designated six-month period.

The group emphasised that, to foster peace within the state, it will establish a reconciliation committee to engage with the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his predecessor, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and other parties involved in the ongoing political conflict affecting the state.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the organisation, Altraide Itekena, made this announcement during a press conference in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, on Friday, May 9.

Itekena expressed concern that the ongoing political turmoil has disrupted governance in the state and negatively impacted the activities and welfare of Persons Living With Disabilities (PWD), who, according to him, key stakeholders have overlooked them.

He stated, “We acknowledge President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency, and the suspension of the Legislature and Executive in Rivers state, provided it does not exceed the stipulated six-month period.

“We will establish a five-member PWD committee to facilitate reconciliation between Governor Siminalaiye Fubara, his legislative colleagues, and Chief Nyesom Wike.

“This committee will also engage with the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retired), the leadership of the House of Representatives, the Senate, and President Tinubu to advocate against the extension of the emergency rule in our dear State.”

Continuing, Itekena expressed the body’s willingness to work with the State Sole Administrator and called on him to remain neutral in the peace restoration process.

“We have unanimously resolved to work and support the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete lbas (retd.) in achieving the presidential mandate as well as fostering peace, harmonious and constitutional relations between the warring

arms of government in Rivers State.

“We urge Sole Administrator Ibas to ensure that he remains unbiased in his responsibility and that PWD are included in his administration, and are recognized as special beneficiaries,” he said.

The state chairman of the group added, “Our strength lies in our resilience, which is fuelled by our experiences. Our community knows no boundaries, and we feel it is time to expose our strengths and psychological disposition to those who care.

“Let us all strive to live harmoniously with our commonwealth. We have resolved to no longer be sidelined.”