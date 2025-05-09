Prominent PDP Member Dies In Kano

A former governorship aspirant in Kano State and founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Abdulkadir Yusuf Gude, is dead.

Naija News reports that Gude, Secretary General of the Northern Reform Organisation (NRO), passed away at the age of 63.

A close associate and fellow member of the NRO, Malam Hamisu Umar Yakasai, announced that Gude died in the early hours of Friday, May 9, 2025, after a long illness.

“We have lost a valuable member of our community, a dedicated leader, and a true friend to many,” Yakasai said in a statement. “His passion, expertise, and commitment left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him.”

In an official statement, the NRO described the deceased as a gentleman, community leader, urbane public servant, and statesman, adding that his absence will be deeply felt by colleagues, friends, and all who worked with him.

Gude was widely respected for his political influence, community service, and reform-driven ideals.

He is survived by his wife, children, and several relatives.

