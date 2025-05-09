Price Of Refilling Cooking Gas Per Kg In Nigeria

As of May 2025, the price of cooking gas in Nigeria has experienced a notable decline, offering some relief to households and businesses reliant on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for cooking and energy needs.

Here is the updated cost breakdown based on the new price of ₦1,050 per kilogram:

1kg of Cooking Gas: ₦1,050

3kg of Cooking Gas: ₦3,150

5kg of Cooking Gas: ₦5,250

10kg of Cooking Gas: ₦10,500

12.5kg of Cooking Gas: ₦13,125

These prices represent a significant decrease from previous months, where 1kg of cooking gas was retailing between ₦1,200 and ₦1,400 in various regions, including Lagos and Ogun states.

Factors Influencing The Price Drop

Decrease in Petrol Prices: The recent decline in petrol prices has had a cascading effect on the cost of cooking gas. According to the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), when petrol prices are high, consumers often turn to cooking gas as a more affordable alternative, driving up demand and prices. Conversely, with lower petrol prices, the demand for cooking gas has stabilised, leading to price reductions.

Government Policies: The Nigerian government’s interventions, including the ban on the export of LPG since November 2024, have aimed to prioritize local consumption and stabilize domestic prices.

Increased Local Production: Reports indicate that over 70% of Nigeria’s cooking gas consumption is now met through local production, reducing reliance on imports and mitigating the impact of global price fluctuations.

Regional Price Variations: While the national average reflects a downward trend, prices can vary based on location and supplier.

In some areas, especially in major cities like Lagos and Abuja, consumers may find prices slightly below the average, while other regions might experience marginally higher rates due to transportation costs and local demand.

The recent decline in cooking gas prices is a positive development for Nigerian consumers. However, stakeholders in the energy sector advise that sustained price stability will depend on continued government interventions, increased local production, and global market conditions.