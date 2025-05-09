Police Burst Transnational Kidnapping Ring In Ogun, Rescue 25 Ivorians

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested eight suspects and rescued 25 Ivorian nationals, including one Ladji Yoa Pierre, who was the subject of a formal request from the National Central Bureau (NCB) Abidjan after busting a transactional kidnapping syndicate in Ogun State.

Naija News reports that the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Friday, May 9, 2025, disclosed that the operation was triggered by a report filed on April 23, 2025, by Kaussi Amenan Marianman at NCB Abidjan, alleging that her son, Ladji Yoa Pierre, had been lured to Nigeria under false pretences by some individuals.

Adejobi stated that the suspects identified as Simon Oliver and Michael Odunga promised to facilitate Pierre’s travel documents to Belgium, but the victim was held captive after arriving in Nigeria, with the abductors demanding a ransom of two million five hundred CFA (equivalent to six million six hundred and twenty-five thousand Naira).

The Commissioner of Police INTERPOL, Annexe, Lagos, CP Bode Ojajuni, psc, upon receiving the request from NCB Abidjan, immediately deployed a team of trained investigators to rescue the victim and apprehend his abductors in Ogun State.

The statement added, “On May 5th, 2025, the team successfully stormed the hideout of the abductors rescuing two victims and apprehended two suspects at Osehi Hotel, located at Ado-Odo Ota, Ogun State. Subsequent operation conducted at Ejegun Itele, Ado-odo-Ota resulted in the rescue of twenty-three (23) additional victims, including the said Ladji Yoa Pierre, and the arrest of six (6) more suspects.

“Following the successful operation, Ladji Yoa Pierre was handed over to his biological mother, Mrs. Kaussi Amena, who came all the way from Abidjan. The remaining twenty-four (24) rescued victims have been handed over to the Assistant Comptroller General, Nigerian Immigration Services, Zone ‘A’ Headquarters, Ikeja-Lagos, for further action, while the 8 apprehended suspects are in Police custody undergoing investigation for possible prosecution.

“In response to this successful operation, the head NCB Abidjan in its letter dated May 6, 2025, expressed deep appreciation and compliment to the Nigeria Police Force and Interpol Unit for the brilliant operation leading to the rescue of the victims and hope to strengthen collaboration between both agencies towards tackling trans border crimes.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., has once again commended these operatives for their remarkable display of professionalism and expertise. The IGP has reemphasized that the NPF will make sure Nigeria is inhabitable for criminal elements who prey on vulnerable individuals, regardless of their nationality. The Force is committed to working with our international partners to ensure that these criminals are brought to justice.”