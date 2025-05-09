Plateau/Benue Killings: The Most Dangerous And Frequent Attacks Come From Foreigners – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has blamed foreigners for the recent waves of attacks and killings which ravaged communities in Plateau and Benue States.

The DHQ said most of the attacks have been discovered to have been carried out by foreign herders who came into Nigeria through the country’s porous borders.

This was made known during a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye.

He explained that the way the captured suspects speak is different from the way locals speak, adding that even their physical attributes give them off as foreigners.

“When you hear them speak, you can often tell they are not from here. For example, the Hausa spoken in Nigeria differs from that spoken in Mali, the Central African Republic, or Ghana.

“When we arrest these herders and terrorists, their speech and even their hair distinguish them from Nigerians. Perhaps only the Shuwa Arabs in Borno State have similar features, but not quite the same,” Kangye said.

The DHQ spokesperson acknowledged that some criminal elements who are Nigerians are also involved in the attacks, but held that most of the dangerous attacks are carried out by foreigners.

“Some of those involved are Nigerians who encroach on farmlands during cattle grazing, leading to conflict. However, the most dangerous and frequent attacks come from infiltrators who enter through our porous borders,” he noted.

He called for stronger collaboration between security and border agencies to monitor and manage Nigeria’s extensive frontiers effectively.