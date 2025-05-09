Obaseki’s Appointees Accused Of Sabotaging Okpebholo’s Policy Agenda

Prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders have raised alarm over alleged internal sabotage orchestrated by the Permanent Secretary of the Government House and Protocol, Edith Sede, and other appointees of former Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Naija News reports that the Edo APC Leaders of Thought, through their spokesman, Momodu Adams, accused Sede, a senior bureaucrat under Obaseki, of working at cross purposes with Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration’s agenda.

The group alleged that sensitive government information has been leaking to external parties and expressed fears that this may undermine the administration’s cohesion and performance.

They called for urgent measures to restore confidence and loyalty within the civil service ranks.

According to the APC leaders, many civil servants in strategic offices still owe allegiance to the Obaseki administration, thereby creating friction within the new government’s operations.

Adams said, “We are concerned about the continued presence of certain officials from the last administration, especially in critical offices such as Government House and Protocol.

“There have been incidents of leaked documents and bureaucratic delays affecting governance. Governor Okpebholo deserves a team that is fully committed to his vision.

“There are instances where government processes have been delayed or obstructed, which is unacceptable.”

The group urged Governor Okpebholo to urgently reorganise the inner workings of Government House and appoint a team that aligns with his developmental blueprint, emphasising the need for a workforce loyal to the current administration.

While Sede is yet to respond to the allegation, some government sources who spoke with Leadership defended the civil service, insisting that civil servants are professionals trained to serve the state, irrespective of political changes.

Amid the accusations, there are speculations that Governor Okpebholo may soon make sweeping changes within his administration to consolidate control and ensure policy coherence.