NPFL Matchday 37 Fixtures, Kick-Off Time, Top Four, Relegation Battles

The 2024-2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season is reaching a thrilling end with a series of scores to be settled this Sunday, May 11.

With just two rounds left, NPFL matchday 37 is loaded with drama—title confirmations, top-four ambitions, and a fierce relegation fight.

Below is all you need to know about the NPFL Matchday 37 Fixtures and what is at stake:

Title Race: Remo Stars Crowned Champions

Remo Stars have officially secured the NPFL title with 68 points after Matchday 36. Their consistency, boasting 21 wins and a +18 goal difference, has seen them outpace the chasing pack.

Even with two games left, no other team can catch the Sky Blue Stars, making them deserving champions.

The Top Four Battle: Four Teams, Three Spots

While the title is wrapped up, the race for the top four—and a ticket to continental football—is heating up.

2nd – Rivers United (61 pts): A tough away clash against Kwara United awaits. A win keeps them comfortably in second.

3rd – Abia Warriors (57 pts): A home tie against El-Kanemi Warriors, who are not yet safe from relegation, is a must-win.

4th – Ikorodu City (56 pts): They face the ultimate test—an away game against Remo Stars. They must beat the champions to remain in contention for a continental ticket.

5th – Enyimba (55 pts): The defending champions travel to face Nasarawa United, another top-half hopeful. Just like Ikorodu, Enyimba need three points to remain in contention for a continental ticket.

Bendel Insurance (6th, 53 pts) could sneak in if those above falter, especially with a home game against struggling Heartland.

Relegation Battle: Last-Chance Survival

Lobi Stars (25 pts) are already relegated, but two more clubs will join them in the drop. Five teams are nervously looking over their shoulders:

Akwa United (18th, 41 pts): Host Bayelsa United. Victory is non-negotiable.

Sunshine Stars (19th, 41 pts): they must beat Niger Tornadoes to avoid relegation.

Niger Tornadoes (17th, 45 pts): just like Sunshine, they are at risk of relegation. A win will keep them safe.

Heartland (16th, 45 pts): Face high-flying Bendel Insurance away, and a win will be assuring for them.

El-Kanemi Warriors (15th, 46 pts): A tough trip to Abia Warriors could drag them into trouble.

Indeed, any slip could prove fatal in this razor-thin relegation race.

Below are the NPFL Matchday 37 Fixtures:

Note that all the NPFL matchday 37 fixtures will kick off at 3 p.m. (Nigeria time) on Sunday, May 11.

1. Abia Warriors vs El-Kanemi Warriors

2. Akwa United vs Bayelsa United

3. Nasarawa United vs Enyimba

4. Remo Stars vs Ikorodu City

5. Plateau United vs Lobi Stars

6. Sunshine Stars vs Niger Tornadoes

7. Enugu Rangers vs Katsina United

8. Bendel Insurance vs Heartland

9. Kano Pillars vs Shooting Stars

10. Kwara United vs Rivers United