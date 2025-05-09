Nothing Can Return Abure As Labour Party’s Chairman – Usman

The Acting National Chairperson of the Labour Party, Nenadi Usman, has said Julius Abure‘s tenure as the party’s chairman ended in line with the party’s constitution.

Naija News reports that Senator Usman, while commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for discrediting reports that it recognized Abure as chairman, stated that no manipulation can restore the former party’s chairman.

In a statement on Thursday, the former Minister of Finance said it was insulting that Abure continued to parade himself as chairman of the party despite lacking legal standing.

The former Kaduna South Senator reminded Abure that Labour Party is not his enterprise but a vehicle of democratic ideas sustained by people’s wills.

It read: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, has today publicly clarified that it has neither pronounced nor restored Mr. Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party. This unambiguous disclaimer, issued in real-time and without delay, goes to the very heart of the matter and exposes the falsehoods and desperation that have continued to emanate from Mr. Abure and his collaborators.

“We state emphatically and without equivocation: Mr. Julius Abure is the former National Chairman of the Labour Party. His tenure and legitimacy have long since expired, and no amount of manipulation, media propaganda, or unauthorized press briefings can resurrect a dead mandate.

“It is both laughable and insulting to the intelligence of Nigerians and party faithfuls that Mr. Abure and his clique continue to parade themselves as party leadership despite lacking legal standing, moral credibility, and institutional backing. The Labour Party is not a personal enterprise; it is a vehicle of democratic ideals, built and sustained by the collective will of the people.

“We therefore reject in totality the fake news being peddled by Mr. Abure and his self-serving circle. We equally call on all members of the party, civil society, and the general public to disregard such misinformation and stand with truth and justice.

“As the Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party, I reaffirm our commitment remains rooted in integrity, transparency, and the rule of law, not in brigandage or media stunts.

“Let it be known: the era of impunity is over. The Labour Party belongs to the people, not to a cabal.”