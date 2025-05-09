NNPCL, Dangote Take Steps To Resolve Rift After Months Of Tension

Following months of tension and rivalry, Nigeria’s top oil refiners, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, have moved towards resolving their differences in a bid to promote mutually beneficial partnerships and foster healthy competition.

Naija News reports that during a recent meeting in Abuja, both companies expressed their commitment to strengthen their collaboration, focusing on ensuring Nigeria’s energy security and advancing shared prosperity for its citizens.

The rivalry between the two companies had escalated into a fierce petrol price battle, which ultimately led to the suspension of the crude-for-naira deal facilitated by the Federal Government last year. However, the agreement was reinstated after changes in the management of NNPCL.

A statement issued by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Limited, Olufemi Soneye, on Friday revealed that the commitment to cooperation was made during a courtesy visit by the President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and his delegation to the Group CEO of NNPC Ltd., Bashir Bayo Ojulari, alongside senior members of NNPC’s management at the NNPC Towers.

Soneye’s statement quoted Dangote as expressing a desire for greater collaboration, saying: “There is no competition between us, we are not here to compete with NNPC Ltd. NNPC is part and parcel of our business and we are also part of NNPC. This is an era of co-operation between the two organizations.”

Dangote also congratulated the new GCEO, noting the significant responsibility he faced and expressing confidence in his ability to overcome the challenges ahead, due to the capable team at NNPC.

In response, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, the GCEO of NNPC Ltd., reassured Dangote of a future of productive collaboration, underscoring that the partnership would be based on healthy competition and mutual benefits.

Ojulari spoke highly of the skilled professionals at NNPC, noting that the workforce is dedicated, highly qualified, and committed to providing value to Nigeria.

He expressed NNPC’s commitment to fostering a legacy of national prosperity through innovation and collaboration, particularly in areas where there are commercial advantages for the country.

Both leaders affirmed their dedication to being relationship managers for their respective organizations, ensuring sustained collaboration and healthy competition while pursuing endless opportunities for both companies.