Nigerian Army Nab Four Suspected Terrorists In Taraba

The 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, operating under Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), has arrested four individuals suspected of terrorism and seized a significant cache of weapons and ammunition in the Tau General Area of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area, Taraba State.

This operation was initiated following a distress call regarding the presence of armed individuals in the vicinity, prompting a rapid and tactical response from the troops, which resulted in the successful capture of the four suspects, three of whom were armed.

A press release from the acting assistant director of Army public relations for the 6 Brigade, Captain Olubodunde Oni, detailed the recovered items, which include two pump-action rifles, one locally made firearm, three cutlasses, 42 cartridges, four mobile phones, and one national identity card.

Initial investigations suggest that the suspects were allegedly summoned by an individual named Alhaji Ardo Sani, whose involvement is currently being investigated further.

The Commander of the 6 Brigade/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, praised the troops for their prompt and professional response during the operation and reiterated the Brigade’s dedication to safeguarding lives and property in Taraba State and its surrounding areas.

The public is urged to continue providing timely and reliable information to support ongoing operations and improve security throughout the state.