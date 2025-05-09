The Federal Government has felicitated with the Nigerian Catholic community and the world on the election of Pope Leo XIV.

Naija News reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maitama Tuggar, said Nigeria is confident that with his wealth of experience and devotion, the new Pope would lead with compassion, humility and steadfastness.

In a statement on Friday by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Tuggar described the occasion as both historic and momentous, expressing Nigeria’s joy and solidarity with the global Catholic community.

The statement reads: “The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, OON, extends warm congratulations to the Catholic faithful worldwide for the successful election of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV as the Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, 8th May 2025.

“Nigeria rejoices with the global Catholic community on this momentous and historic occasion and prays for divine wisdom, strength, and guidance for the new Pope as he assumes this sacred responsibility.

“We are confident that with his wealth of experience and devotion, His Holiness will lead with compassion, humility, and a steadfast commitment to peace, unity, and the spiritual well-being of humanity.

“As a nation with a significant and large Catholic population, Nigeria values the enduring relationship between the Holy See and our country. We therefore look forward to continued collaboration in promoting interfaith dialogue, harmony, social justice, and the common good of all people.

“Once again, Nigeria congratulates Pope Leo XIV and the entire Catholic faithful. May his papacy be blessed with grace and profound impact on the world.”