‘My Wife Is Tired Already’ – Juma Jux Speaks On Final Wedding Reception With Priscilla Ojo

Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, has announced that the grand wedding reception with his wife, Priscilla Ojo, will be held in Tanzania on May 28.

Naija News reports that Juma made this known in a post via his Instastory on Thursday, May 9, 2025.

The singer also joked about his wife’s exhaustion from the multiple ceremonies.

He said, “On the 28th of May, we have JP reception. The final one, the big one. I’m saying it’s final because my wife is tired already.

“She has tried because even five, six weddings isn’t enough. I even wanted to go to Rwanda, the place that we met for the first time. But she got no energy. She tried though.”

Recall that Priscilla and Jux’s love story unfolded in July 2024, when they publicly announced their relationship on social media.

The lovebirds held their traditional and white weddings in Lagos in April, following their Islamic traditional wedding in Tanzania in February.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, has lauded her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, over her ex-husband’s inclusion in their daughter’s wedding, Priscilla Ojo, unlike the case of Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi.

Naija News recalls that Tope Alabi’s daughter, Ayomikun, tied the knot in March 2025 with her biological father absent at the wedding ceremony while her stepfather, Soji Alabi, walked her down the aisle.

This was unlike Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, whose father was present at the traditional and church wedding ceremonies.

In an interview on Oyinmomo TV, Ronke commended Iyabo Ojo, saying she went all out for her children while they were very young, despite their father’s absence.