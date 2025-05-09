Massive Defection: ‘PDP Will Survive’ – Sowunmi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has assured that the party is well-positioned to weather the storm and remain a strong political force in the country, despite the defection waves affecting the party.

In an interview with Vanguard, Sowunmi addressed the ongoing concerns regarding party members leaving the PDP to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), downplaying the significance of these movements.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi questioned the panic surrounding the defections, stating, “Why would PDP not survive?”

He emphasized that every political party, including the APC, has limited positions available, especially for high-profile roles such as the Presidency and state governorships.

He posed a rhetorical question to underscore his point, “In the 36 states, there’s only one gubernatorial ticket. All the people that want to be governor in all the 36 states in the country, can they get a ticket under APC? The answer is no.”

Sowunmi’s statement reflects his belief that while some members are leaving the PDP, others are joining the party or moving to other political platforms.

“Those who are decamping to the APC are decamping and those who are also decamping to the PDP are decamping and to other parties,” he said, implying that the political movement is not one-sided.

The PDP chieftain cautioned against premature political analysis, particularly given that the next general election is still years away.

“It’s too early in the day for anybody to be saying this person cannot go, this person will go,” he remarked, advising patience and strategic planning as the political landscape evolves.

Sowunmi expressed unwavering confidence in the foundational strength of the PDP, highlighting that the party’s structure remains intact at both the state and local government levels.

“The PDP will survive definitely because there are enough people who will be looking to contest under the platform.

“The party has done well at its state levels, almost all the state structures are in place. The party has also done well at local government level, almost all the local government structures are intact,” Sowunmi asserted.

He also took the opportunity to dismiss the notion that a governor holds sway over all votes in a state, challenging the idea that one individual can control the electorate completely.