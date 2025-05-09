Labour Party Suspends Abure, Umar For Six Months

The Labour Party (LP) National Caretaker Committee (LP-NCC), led by Senator Nenadi Usman, has announced the suspension of its factional National Chairman, Julius Abure, and National Secretary, Farouk Umar, for a period of six months.

In a statement issued late Thursday, signed by Senator Usman and the LP-NCC’s Secretary, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, the party disclosed that the suspension followed the findings of a Disciplinary Committee chaired by Senator Ireti Kingibe.

The statement read, “Following an in-depth investigation by a committee led by Senator Ireti Kingibe and High Chief Peter Ameh, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Labour Party has ratified the committee’s recommendations concerning the anti-party activities and gross misappropriation of party funds by the former acting National Chairman, Barr. Julius Abure, and others. The investigative report revealed significant financial misconduct and prompted the following disciplinary actions:

“Barr. Julius Abure has been suspended for an initial period of six months and is prohibited from presenting himself as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

“Mr Umar Farouk, the former National Secretary, was identified as a co-signer in most of the fraudulent bank withdrawals and transfers alongside Abure. Consequently, he has also been suspended for an initial six-month period, pending further investigation.

“All members of Abure’s National Working Committee (NWC) are directed to cease acting as representatives of the Labour Party’s NWC.

“The NEC emphasises that failure to adhere to these disciplinary measures will result in more severe consequences.

“ The Labour Party remains committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and discipline within its ranks.”

Naija News reports that this comes after the Abure-led faction announced the suspension of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, Senator Ireti Kingibe and four others over alleged anti-party activities.