Kogi JSC Orders Judge’s Retirement, Suspends Magistrate For Two Years

The Kogi State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has taken disciplinary action against two judicial officers, ordering the compulsory retirement of Judge Alemeru Adekunle Bamidele of the Area Court due to misconduct.

Additionally, Magistrate Tanimu U. Muhammed has been suspended from adjudicatory duties for two years and issued a formal warning.

These decisions were made during the JSC’s 136th meeting held in Lokoja, as outlined in a statement issued by the Commission’s Secretary, Dr. Tanko Muhammed, on Thursday.

In contrast, four other judicial officers—Magistrate Abdul Musa Mopah, Mr. Yunusa Medugu, Deborah O. Ebiloma Esq., and Anuhi Safiya Oiza—were acquitted of various alleged offenses.

Speaking on the outcomes of the meeting, Dr. Tanko Muhammed explained that the commission had thoroughly investigated the allegations through its Disciplinary Committee, which provided recommendations to the JSC.

He elaborated on the charges against Judge Bamidele, explaining that the judge had purchased a property subject to litigation in his court after ordering its sale, failing to make full payment for it, and issuing a court order without hearing both parties involved.

“The allegations against the officers were first investigated by the Commission’s Disciplinary Committee, which made appropriate recommendations to the JSC.

Furthermore, the commission formed a six-member committee to explore ways of enhancing the welfare of magistrates and area court judges.

The committee, chaired by the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Muizudeen Abdullah, is tasked with identifying potential improvements for the judicial officers’ working conditions.