JAMB Releases 2025 UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Naija News reports that candidates who sat for this year’s UTME can begin checking their scores.

This was disclosed in an official notice released on Friday.

Candidates across Nigeria can now check their 2025 UTME results using the official SMS channels and online platform provided by JAMB.

The Board has maintained its mobile-based result-checking service to ensure accessibility for the over 1.95 million registered candidates nationwide.

How to check 2025 UTME result via SMS

To access their UTME scores, candidates must use the mobile number used during registration. JAMB has provided two official SMS numbers—55019 and 66019—for the result-checking service.

Open the messaging app on the mobile phone used for JAMB registration.

Compose a new message by typing “RESULT” in capital letters, followed by a space and the JAMB Registration Number.

Send the message to either 55019 or 66019.

Wait for a response from JAMB, which will include the candidate’s UTME scores for each subject.

This method incurs a N50 SMS charge, which will be deducted from the user’s mobile airtime.

How to check through the JAMB website

JAMB also allows candidates to check their results through its official portal. This method provides a more detailed view of individual scores and can be accessed using a smartphone or computer.

Here’s how to check your UTME result online:

Visit the JAMB e-facility portal: Go to https://www.jamb.gov.ng/Efacility.

Log in: Enter your JAMB registration number or email address and your password.

Click on “Print Examination Slip”: This option will display your examination details.