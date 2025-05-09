‘It’s A Very Wrong Allusion To Have’ – Aisha Yesufu Disagrees With Peter Obi Over Protest Against Jonathan

Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has criticized 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his position on the protests by some Nigerians against Goodluck Jonathan during his time as President of the country.

According to Yesufu, it is wrong to have an allusion that there is no need to protest.

She submitted that Peter Obi shouldn’t nurse the idea that people won’t protest against him if he eventually becomes the President of Nigeria, no matter how good he is.

The Labour Party supporter in a position shared via her 𝕏 account, stressed that it was very much in place for protests to have occurred during the time of Jonathan in power.

“First of all, I’m going to start with where Mr. Peter Obi said there was no need to protest during Jonathan’s time. I think that’s a very wrong allusion to have —like there’s no need to protest.”

“Let’s look at Nigeria, for example, and let’s look at countries in other parts of the world where they are doing very well. People are protesting every day. There’s never a time where there’s no need to protest.”

“And if Mr. Obi thinks he’s gonna get into office and think people will not protest no matter how good he is, then he should drop that.”

“What Peter Obi needs to understand, and what everybody needs to understand, is that at that time, people were protesting against ₦120. The ₦900 of today was in the future. Nobody protests for the future.

“If there was any time a protest should have happened, it was during Jonathan,” Yesufu argued.

Naija News reports that her submission comes as a direct response to Peter Obi’s recent comment about the 2012 Occupy Nigeria protest.

Obi, while speaking during the memorial lecture and day of tribute for the late Niger Delta leader, Pa Edwin Clark, in Abuja on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, questioned why those who protested the fuel pump price increase from ₦87 to ₦120 per litre under Goodluck Jonathan are silent under the current administaton.