I’m A Card-Carrying Member Of Labour Party – Nenadi Usman

The Acting National Chairperson of the Labour Party, Nenadi Usman, has refuted an allegation from Julius Abure that she is not a card-carrying member of the party.

Senator Usman said she is a card-carrying and legitimate member of the party.

Speaking with Arise News on Thursday, the former Kaduna South Senator said Abure’s allegation was unfounded and false.

Presenting her membership card, she said, “I’m a card-carrying member. I am from Kaduna State, my ward is Jere South, my local government is Kagarko and my polling unit is Fada.”

The former Finance Minister stated that she remains committed to advancing the values and vision of the Labour Party.

She emphasized the need for unity and building a party that truly represents the aspirations of the Nigerian people.

“Let me assure all party members, supporters, and the general public that I remain fully committed to the values and vision of the Labour Party. Our focus must remain on unity, service, and building a party that truly represents the aspirations of the Nigerian people,” she stated.

Naija News reported that Usman on Thursday warned Abure to desist from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

She stated this while reacting to a statement from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral body, INEC, on Thursday refuted reports that it has recognized Abure as the party’s chairman.

According to Usman, the reports were sponsored by Abure, who lacked a legal standing to claim leadership of the party.