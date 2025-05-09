I Paid ₦16 Million To Pathologist For Mohbad’s Autopsy – Joseph Aloba

The father of late singer Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, has claimed that he spent a sum of ₦16 million for his son’s second autopsy.

According to him, he paid ₦16 million to the pathologist and later spent extra ₦2 million.

Joseph Aloba made this claim during his recent TikTok live session.

According to him, “With all sincerity, I paid the first tranche of N16 million to the pathologist. After that, I spent close to N2 million. So, if the pathologist can come out to deny my claim, then don’t believe me again.

“Some people were saying it was N12 million that I paid, but I’m still telling you now that I paid N16 million.”

Naija News reports that Aloba made the revelation a month after the independent autopsy and forensic medical review on Mohbad’s body by Dr. Uwom Eze failed to determine the cause of his death.

Meanwhile, Skit maker and musician, Carter Efe has berated Headies Awards organizers for nominating late singer, Mohbad.

Efe claimed that the late musician was nominated by the organisers because they wanted to chase clout.

Naija News reports that Mohbad was nominated for the 17th edition of the Headies in two categories – the Best Street-Hop Artiste of the year and the Viewers’ Choice Award for his collaboration with Chike.

The singer’s widow, Omowunmi and their son received the posthumous honour in Lagos on Sunday.

However, reacting to the development in a video on social media, Carter Efe accused the awards organisers of having ulterior motives.

He stated that Headies has never given an award to Mohbad when he was alive, but are doing so now after his death.

He said in pidgin: “Why Headies dey misbehave now, them go dey nominate Mohbad? Wetin make them nominate Mohbad? But when the boy was alive them no go give am o. Anything for the clout na him Headies go dey do.”

Mohbad, who is yet to be buried, died in September 2023 under controversial circumstances.