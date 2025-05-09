Gov Adeleke, Ministers, Others To Attend Haastrup’s Coronation

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, alongside four South-West Governors, are set to storm Ilesa, Ijesaland, in Osun State, for the coronation of His Imperial Majesty, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, as the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland.

Naija News reports that the event which will also have a number of ministers and business czars in attendance will take place on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Among the business czars who have confirmed their attendance are Chairman of the Dangote Group, and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.

The Vice Chairman of the Coronation Committee, and the Ajirowa of Ijesaland, High Chief Lateef Bakare, revealed these while giving update on the state of preparedness for the big event.

He enthused that Ijesaland is set to receive the world for the historic moment.

“We are ready. We are doing everything humanly possible to ensure that all our guests enjoy the best of Ijesa hospitality. We will not disappoint our governor. We shall not disappoint Nigerians, and the world. We will have a spectacular coronation ceremony by the grace of God,” the Ajirowa declared