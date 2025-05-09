Florent Malouda Urges Chelsea To Sign Victor Osimhen

Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda has expressed strong support for the potential signing of Victor Osimhen, asserting that he would be an exceptional addition to the club.

Chelsea are actively seeking a new striker after a disappointing season marked by the underperformance of Senegal international Nicolas Jackson.

Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has emerged as a top target for the Premier League giants.

His qualities on the field were nearly rewarded with a move to Stamford Bridge last season, but negotiations ultimately collapsed due to his significant wage demands.

Malouda expressed his enthusiasm for Osimhen’s potential arrival, saying, “The links between [Osimhen] and Chelsea are quite strong. We have a proud history of brilliant African footballers at the club, and I believe Osimhen can be the next in line to carry that legacy.”

He further added his desire to see the striker don the Chelsea blue, saying, “I think he would be an excellent signing, and he would also have a positive influence on someone like Nicolas Jackson, helping him develop further.”

Additionally, Malouda highlighted Osimhen’s goal-scoring capabilities, asserting the necessity for Chelsea to acquire a striker who can consistently hit the 20-goal mark each season.

“We need a forward who can guarantee us a high number of goals, and Osimhen certainly fits that profile,” he added.

In other news, Nigerian winger Moses Simon has been nominated for the Ligue 1 Goal of the Season award.

His nomination comes as a result of his breathtaking goal during Nantes’ hard-fought 1-0 victory over Stade Rennes just before the Christmas break.

In a stunning display of skill, Simon maneuvered past three defenders before unleashing a precise shot into the bottom corner of the net.

This nomination marks a significant milestone for Simon, as it is the first time he has been recognized for an individual accolade since joining Nantes from the Spanish club Leganes in 2020.

The Nigeria international has had a standout season, contributing significantly to his team’s efforts with an impressive tally of seven goals and nine assists.

In addition to Moses Simon, the nominees for the award include Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco, Amine Gouiri from Olympique de Marseille, Esteban Lepaul from Angers, and Andrey Santos from Strasbourg.