Find Me A Plot Of Land For My Retirement Home – Tinubu To Soludo

President Bola Tinubu has jokingly asked the governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, to get him a land in Anambra for him to build his retirement home.

Tinubu made the request on Thursday during his first official visit to Anambra state since he became president.

During the visit, the president inaugurated the newly constructed Anambra government house, Soludo Fun City, and other projects.

Speaking during the inauguration, he stated that he is now a son of Anambra and deserves to be given a plot of land as a retirement home.

He said, “A few years ago, Dubai was largely a desert. Today, it is a global hub, because one man dared to dream. I remember when Soludo wanted to consolidate the Nigerian banks, and many said it was impossible.

“It was done and Nigeria became better for it. I also recall when we dared to tame the Atlantic Ocean, and many naysayers doubted it. But we made it happen. Anambra has huge potential and with Soludo, we can all work together to fast-track the vision.

“Going forward, we are not just friends: I am now a bona fide son of the soil — one of you, your own son! Maybe my friend and your governor, Charles Soludo, should find me a plot of land for my retirement home, after service.”