Edo Deputy Gov, Idahosa Speaks On Being A Cult Member

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa, has refuted claims associating him with any clandestine cult organisation, labelling the accusation as untrue, damaging to his character, and designed to tarnish his image.

Naija News reports that Idahosa’s response came in light of a viral video shared by one Emmanuel Agbogun, who alleged that he and other notable figures from Edo were involved in different cult factions.

In a statement he personally signed and made public on Friday, May 9, the deputy governor asserted that the claims were baseless, slanderous, malicious, unfounded, and significantly deceptive.

“My attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media, in which one Emmanuel Agbogun falsely accused me, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Dennis Idahosa, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, of being a member of a secret cult,” the statement reads.

“In the said publication, Agbogun mentioned my name and those of other notable citizens of Edo State, alleging that we are members of various cult groups in the state.

“I categorically state that these accusations are spurious, defamatory, malicious, unfounded, and grossly misleading. They are a deliberate attempt to tarnish my hard-earned reputation and to undermine my unwavering dedication to public service.”

The Edo State Deputy Governor stressed that the claims were not only false but also an attempt to distract from the current administration’s fight against cultism in the state.

“These allegations also seek to distract this administration’s ongoing efforts to combat cultism and restore peace and order in Edo State.

“The claim that I am affiliated with any secret cult group is entirely false and baseless. I vehemently deny any involvement, both past or present, in cult-related activities.

“As a public servant and the current Deputy Governor of Edo State, I have always upheld the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in serving the good people of Edo State and Nigeria at large,” he said.

Describing the publication as a direct attack on his character, Idahosa vowed to seek legal redress.

“Let me again reiterate that I consider this publication not only slanderous but also a direct attack on my character.

“I will not treat it lightly and will pursue all legal avenues to ensure that such defamation is addressed within the full extent of the law,” he said.

He further emphasised the government’s commitment to fighting cultism and reiterated that he has never been involved in such activities.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am not, and have never been, a member of any secret cult. I am a Christian and a steadfast believer in the teachings of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Idahosa also urged citizens of the state to support the government’s efforts in tackling cultism.

“I urge all well-meaning citizens of Edo State to remain vigilant and continue supporting our collective efforts to eradicate cultism and uphold the values of peace, justice, and development,” he added.