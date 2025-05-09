Do Not Speak In The Open If You Have Issues With Our Resolutions – Akpabio, Bamidele Send Warning To Badaru

The president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has warned the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru to desist from openly challenging the National Assembly on its decisions.

Akpabio and the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele gave the warning at Thursday’s plenary.

They were reacting to Badaru’s statement that the two-day security summit being planned by the Senate was unnecessary.

The Minister had downplayed the importance of the proposed security summit by the Senate, stressing that while such gatherings could provide useful input, they cannot substitute for well-thought-out military strategies.

Reacting, Akpabio asserted that such open submissions could breed conflict between the legislative arm and the Presidency.

He said, “If the defence has any issue with any resolution of the Senate, it shouldn’t do so in the market. It should get in touch with the Senate president or the Senate elders. I think I’m speaking our mind. It should get in touch with us, not to go and speak in the open.

“It will amount to executive, legislative brouhaha. So we will pick that up at the appropriate time. So I thank all my colleagues, most especially the credit goes to the 10th Senate for remaining focused.”

Bamidele also lamented that it was demoralising to hear Badaru speak in the manner he did.

According to the Senate leader, their job was to complement the tasks of the president to form a synergy that would benefit the Nigerian people.

He said, “I was elected into office to be criticised. We are not opposed to that. But when people falsify things about us or deliberately try to call us out, I don’t know what to do. Mr President, the task of all these bills we have just passed is a great example of how we work. It is almost 7 p.m. now.

“We are focused on what we are going to spend the rest of our time here doing. That’s why, listening to the Minister of Defence yesterday, describing as unnecessary our resolution to hold a national security summit, I thought that was funny.”