Dabiri-Erewa Urges Nigerians In Diaspora To Embrace ‘Nigeria First’ Policy

Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has appealed to Nigerians living abroad to actively align themselves with the country’s ongoing reform agenda by supporting the recently introduced ‘Nigeria First Policy’.

The appeal was made in a statement issued on May 8, 2025, and signed by the Commission’s Director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

In a video message, Dabiri-Erewa spotlighted the executive directive unveiled by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which she said is aimed at putting Nigeria’s interests at the heart of all government procurement, supporting local innovations, and uplifting made-in-Nigeria products.

According to her, the policy marks a crucial turning point and requires the collective participation of Nigerians both at home and abroad to advance national development and create lasting impact.

“My brothers and sisters in the diaspora, this is an opportunity to key into this Initiative. This is an opportunity to bring your expertise, knowledge, and talents, back home to Nigeria,” she said.

She further assured the diaspora community of NiDCOM’s commitment to collaborate with them across various sectors, particularly in areas that align with the goals of the Nigeria First Policy.