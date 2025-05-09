Chelsea Coach Hails Reggie Walsh After Securing Conference League Final

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has expressed his admiration for young midfielder Reggie Walsh following his impressive performance in the Europa Conference League semi-final second leg.

The match, which ended in a 1-0 victory against Djurgarden on Thursday night, marked a significant milestone as it was Reggie Walsh’s first start for Chelsea at age 16. This makes him the youngest Chelsea player to start a European game.

Walsh’s contributions on the field were notable during the match. It played a major role in the build-up of the match winner, scored by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. The goal secured Chelsea’s qualification to the final with an aggregate score of 5-1.

In his post-match interview, Maresca elaborated on Walsh’s capabilities, stating, “He was happy, he was laughing, and he was not worried at all.

“I told him to approach the game the same way he trains with us: to enjoy it. You could see that he did just that.”

The manager praised Walsh’s confidence and maturity, highlighting how he actively sought out the ball and demonstrated impressive composure during play.

Maresca added, “I really like Reggie. He embodies the kind of player that fits seamlessly into my system and the style of play I intend to implement. At just 16 years old, it’s remarkable to see how he carries himself on the pitch.”

He emphasized the importance of Walsh’s balance between football and education, noting, “Tomorrow he has to go to school, which is crucial for his development, but there’s no doubt he has the potential to be a great player.”

With their spot in the final secured, Chelsea will now shift their focus to their upcoming Premier League clash against Newcastle United this weekend, where they aim to build on their recent success and continue their strong form in multiple competitions.

Note that Chelsea will face Real Betis in the Europa Conference League final at 8 p.m. on May 28.